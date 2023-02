Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's reunion has left their fans extremely joyful; the way PCC runs to meet and hug Ankit and asks him how he is, and he replies now I am fine only shows that they feel more than just being friends. The latest buzz we hear about the couple is that after Bigg Boss 16 finale they will maintain a dignified distance from each other now, they have no future with each other. In fact, in the finale, Priyanka will be seen saying that this is their last act together and this leaves PriyAnkit's fans disheartened and how. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are FINALLY reunited; PriyAnkit fans shedding happy tears [View Pics]

My man manifested this! ❤️‍?? "Priyanka make mere upar chad jaayegi" and she did the same as she should.#AnkitGupta #Priyankit pic.twitter.com/U9iav84ILr — A_no ankit no biggboss (@stan_shehnaazz) February 11, 2023

Priyanka and Ankit made an entry together in the show, and their chemistry was the highest talking point till Ankit was voted out by the contestants ever since then PCC was made to realise that they should be friends as there is nothing from Ankit's side and things will end up ugly if they continue to stay together like this. Has Priyanka decided to now listen to the world and stay away from Ankit? Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: Mandali's Sajid Khan feels THIS contestant will lift the trophy instead of Shiv Thakare

While there were reports of them getting married as Priyanka's brother was asked about the same, he had said that the family will have no problem and in fact they feel that he is the best for him. But only they can decide for each other, while Ankit was asked to react to Astrologer's prediction to which he said that they are the bets ones to decide their future and no one else. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey video is full of PriyAnkit moments; fans question the actress' claim of being an Akeli player