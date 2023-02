Bigg Boss 16 saw the media round last night. One of the highlights was when a reporter reminded MC Stan and Shiv Thakare of the comments on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Fans will remember the retort of the rapper on the Chal Chal comment made by the actress. He had said where is she asking him to come with him. He said he already has a girlfriend outside. MC Stan had made the comment within an audible distance of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Yesterday, when the media raised the matter, the actress pretended like she did not know about it. A fan has shared a video where it is evident that MC Stan said it on her front. He did not say it behind her back. In the clip, we can see her sitting with Ankit Gupta. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finds a fan in Shilpa Shetty's mom, Rakhi Sawant DEMANDS Rs 1.5 crore from husband and more

Some fans pointed out that no one raised an eyebrow at how MC Stan got body-shamed by Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. It seems he was in the bathroom when Archana Gautam mistakenly pushed the door. She said he looked like a skeleton. Many had taken objection on the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam EXPOSES Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's strategy as she flips sides with MC Stan, Shiv Thakare; gossips with Shalin Bhanot

@priyanka_s24 ladka casually bhi kuch bole toh misogynist hua par ladki/ aurat body shaming bullying karei toh woh strong opinionated woman. Kaise? Kaha se lati ho itni hypocrisy? Jab chal chal krke piriyanka Stan ko instigate kar rahi thi tab woh cool dikha? #MCStan #BiggBoss16 https://t.co/h1Xk5AtWtu — Swathi B (@SwathiBandhu8) February 9, 2023

Priyanka Ko Lagta Hai Episode Radio Pe Telecast Hota Hai ??, Chal Chal wala stan ne uske Muh Par Bola Tha ..

Priyanka Log Episode Ki Recording Bhi Dekh Sakte Hein Proof Ke Liye ?

Sympathy Lene Chali Thi Bechari Dumb Savit Ho Gyi #MCStan #BB16 — DefT 54 (@deft_54) February 8, 2023

Priyanka portraying She don't know about chal chal thing is so fake. Chal chal meme was also shown in weekend ka vaar episode. Priyanka have weak memory or playing her cheap game again.#MCStan #VoteForMCStan #BB16 #BiggBoss16 #MCStanIsTheBoss — ?? ???? ???? ✪ (@MCStanTeam) February 8, 2023

The makers told the contestants that only four days are left for the finale. But this time is very crucial. MC Stan has been like one of the batsman who walks in and hits a surprise knock in a match. As of now, everyone is predicting win of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary! Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan SLAMS an impersonator for spreading hate against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary using her name; calls her a 'good competitor'