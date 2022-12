Bigg Boss 16 trophy looks set to be in the hands of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The Udaariyaan actress has ticked off quite a few things needed to be a winner on the show. She can clap back with aggression and sarcasm, and is strong enough to bear a constant barrage of criticism being thrown at her from Mandali. On the show, her emotional bond with Ankit Gupta has warmed hearts and how. It is being assumed that the coming few weeks will be hard for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as she might be alone without her emotional support. On the show, there is a tough fight for the second spot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks set for victory; Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam in a tough battle for the second spot [View List]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

It seems fans of MC Stan have spotted a video where she is allegedly heard saying that MC Stan is a chapri, and he has no aukaat (status) to even sit with people like her. This has upset fans of the rapper. Today, Salman Khan will school her on how she thinks she is above the rest. We wonder if this is one of the incidents that provoked the host and makers to lash out at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Fans of the actress are in denial that she might have said something of this sort for MC Stan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's LEAKED separation pictures goes viral; PriyAnkit fans shed buckets

EXCLUSIVE #BB16 In LIVE FEED : Priyanka Making Fun of National Celebrity #MCStan? . Saying " MC STAN Chapri se uth kr aya iski aukat nhi hamary sath beithny ki " How Negative This Women Is Like Her Fans ?#BiggBoss #BiggBoss16 — Bigg Boss Hindi Marathi (@devendrabiggbos) December 22, 2022

? EXCLUSIVE #BB16 In LIVE FEED : Priyanka Making Fun of National Celebrity #MCStan? . Saying " MC STAN Chapri se uth kr aya iski aukat nhi hamary sath beithny ki " How Negative This Women Is Like Her Fans ?#BiggBoss #BiggBoss16 #PriyankaChoudhary #PriyAnkit#MCStan — BB Updates 10 (@bbupdate10) December 22, 2022

Angry fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have asked for proof. They have said that it is unbelievable that she can say something of this sort. PCC had said that MC Stan is a good guy some days back. She said that to Tina Datta. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik royally ignores the media, stays mum on re-entry as he is spotted in the city [Watch Video]

I am #MCStan fan but mujhe nahi lagta usne aisa kaha hoga. — Dope AR9 (@Ar9Dope) December 24, 2022

100 baat ki 1 baat

Ye #PriyankaChaharChoudhary ki language hi nhi hai is tarike se baat krne ki

Wo kisi ki aukaat nhi nikal ti na kisiko kam samjhti

So drame band karo apne#AnkitGupta @OrmaxMedia @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @VootSelect @justvoot #BiggBoss16 #BB16 — Sneha ❤️☀?? (@rubinasherni3) December 22, 2022

As we know, things are getting heated up. After Bigg Boss 13, this is the season we are really invested in most of the contestants. It remains to be seen if makers show this to MC Stan if this indeed happened.