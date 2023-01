Bigg Boss 16 fans got a shock last when Tina Datta did an all out attack on Shalin Bhanot. She said that he had called her when he came to know that she is finalised for the show. Tina Datta said that he told her that they would play together as a team on Bigg Boss 16. The actress said that she told him that she would like to go inside without any preconceived notions and take things as they come. Yesterday, she told Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that he is allegedly a very cheap guy. Then she said something that left fans shocked. Also Read - After Rakhi Sawant, Sherlyn Chopra now hits back at Salman Khan for keeping Sajid Khan on Bigg Boss 16

Tina Datta said that Shalin Bhanot asked her for something which she cannot reveal on the show. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary asked her if it was a materialistic item. Tina Datta nodded but says she cannot name it on national TV. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary did a sign and some fans said she hinted at undergarments (bras). But Tina Datta did not elaborate further. This has sparked off dirty speculations amongst netizens. Take a look at some of the tweets here...

If #ShalinBhanot asked for undergarments from #TinaDatta why did she not react....why she had to say #Shalin you are making me fall in love and all that nonsense stuff she did with him...#TinaIsTheBoss is nonsense hastags #TinaIsFake

Dear #Tinadutta Jo larka tumse undergarments ( CHADDI) mangta hai Tum phir bhi usko chipak rahi thi. Jab tak jhagra nahi hua Tum bhi full mazay Le rahi thi gadhi.#TinaDatta #ShalinBhanot #PriyankaChaharChoudhary — Tejo FTW (@PriyankitXadore) January 19, 2023

Her saying she didn't make issue when sha asked her for some cheap thing maybe undergarments bcz it would've backfired on her didn't make sense at all. Raising voice against sth bad never backfires & it's tina afterall who never misses chance for any mudda#ShalinBhanot #BB16 — sha shines (@forshalin) January 19, 2023

If #ShalinBhanot? asked #TinaDatta aka nalli brand for her undergarments what was that chest to chest dance if #Shalin was a bad guy then why this awkward dance with him?

Miss datta audience is not blind #BB16 @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/FiQSNOE6iQ — Sha Rules (@shahzai37878216) January 19, 2023

The makers will play out the whole conversation in front of Shalin Bhanot. The actor will say that he wants to exit the show. He says he is very lonely, and his mental health is harmed. should ask Tina Datta to explain everything that she has said about him.