Bigg Boss 16 is turning out to be a good season after Bigg Boss 13. The contestants are pretty unfiltered and competitive. Yesterday, there was the rankings task. Shiv Thakare was on the first place much to the annoyance of the rest. All the housemates fought with the captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who was told to do the rankings. Later, Bigg Boss said that the person who got the top ranking can take maximum ration. This meant that Shiv Thakare took home the maximum amount of stuff. This was slammed by some netizens who felt that the Sajid Khan gang has unduly got immense help from makers.

Now, there was a conversation where Tina Datta asked about milk. It seems she did not get a single packet of milk. She said that Shalin Bhanot took her packet. Then, Shiv Thakare said something that riled up Tina Datta. She told him to refrain from double meaning conversation. This is how netizens reacted on it. Take a look at the tweets...

Aaj kisi ne notice kiya rasan wali line main jab shiv ne kaha koi kyu lega tera dudh salin uspe tina ne reply diya tum apni ashlil bate apne pass hi rakho ? kaise ?

karma is a beach (Archana shiv ki ladai yaad karlo) — mahmood alam (@mahmood43421009) November 30, 2022

When Biggboss said kya fusfusake bol rahe ho toh Shalin said,I said dudh lena, toh bb bole yeh aap jor se bhi bol sakte the, toh Shalin ne bola toh baki sab woh le lete toh, Shiv said hum tumhara dudh kyun lenge shalin. Yaha Tina ka dudh shalin ko pasand hai yeh kaha bola ? — Jay D (@jaydesh75) November 30, 2022

This is 2nd time Thakare* used double meaning word. 1st "Muh Main Kya Le Rakah Tha"to Priyanka. 2nd "Shalin Tu Kiase Dudh Dega"Said by Tina cheap #BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV

Sach me yaar ye #Shiv ko ladkiyo se baat karne ki bilkul tameez nahi Hai #PriyAnkit #PriyankaChacharChoudhary — 6_Ankit gupta (@Rushike30816617) November 30, 2022

there isnbothing double meaning in it..tina thoughts ashleel..nd listen to episode carefully shalin "-bb to phir ye mera dudh lenge"

shiv said-" koi dudh tumhara kyun lenge?"dont twist d words.

tina was d stated ashleel ..itwas reply forshalin in straight meaning #ShivThakare? — kavya (@kavya42199589) November 30, 2022

Cheap statement by Tina ki dudh lga

Madam shiv bs shalin s dudh ln ki baat kr rha tha Tina kya soch rhi h bhai y to hm bhi nhi socha what a double meaning smj rh h y ladki show her mentality she is clearly vamp of house@ColorsTV #ShivThakare? #ShivKiSena #BiggBoss — Hitesh (@Hitesh45434365) November 30, 2022

Shiv : dudh tera kyo lenge shaleen !! Tina: ye ashleel bate mat kar ok so cheap man !!#Priyankachaharchoudhary #Priyankit #biggboss16 — ?? | ✪ (@NdSPov) November 30, 2022

Tina Datta also did not agree with the rankings. Fans have pointed that Tina Datta only wants to degrade Shiv Thakare on the show. The Marathi Bigg Boss winner has been quite clean with his vocabulary. He also fights on right points.