Bigg Boss 16 makers are facing immense flak for how they have apparently favoured some contestants. They were called out for cancelling eliminations every weekend Sajid Khan was nominated. The second contestant is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The actress has been quite low when it comes to performance and contribution towards the show. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was saved by nominations as Bigg Boss made her the captain this week. In the morning, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma are seen discussing the game. They say they have had enough, and understand their hard work is in vain.

Soundarya Sharma says there is no use saying anything or working hard. She says, 'Sab setting karke aate hain." We wonder if the comment was directed towards Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Toqueer. Archana Gautam has been rather upset with how the makers are targeting her. The lady was not given a chance to present her side of the story when the guests Dibang and Sandiip Sikcand came on the show. Her angry fans slammed both of them as misogynists. This year, neutral viewers have called out the preference towards the Mandali.

There are rumors that Shiv Thakare and MC Stan are the top two of the show. But handles like The Khabri and others say Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is winning by a huge margin. Fans pointed out how Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father told his daughter that she needs to do something to justify the push on the show. Fans said she is only getting favors as she is one of the channel faces. Archana Gautam looks upset as she might be the biggest casualty.