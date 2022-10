Though her outing has not been spectacular, Sumbul Touqeer is making news in Bigg Boss 16. First, the contestants spoke about the bond between Shalin Bhanot and her. Tina Datta also discussed how Sumbul Touqeer had a kind of Ek Tarfaa pyaar for the hunk. It led to her father coming on Weekend Ka Vaar. He came and blasted Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta for talking such stuff about his daughter. Despite that, Sumbul Touqeer is friends with the duo. Last night, we can see a conversation where Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer and others are discussing how people are crazy to form love connections inside the house.

Manya Singh is seen asking Sumbul Touqeer if she has someone outside. The actress kind of nods her head. She does not reply a yes or no. Now, ETimes did a report on how Imlie actors Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer broke up days before she entered the show. It seems both of them are nursing broken hearts now, as per that report. However, Fahmaan Khan has always maintained that they are just good friends. On Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, actors like and have teased them about their brilliant friends bond.

Here they were talking about Shiv ex-girlfriend

Sumbul : if you have anyone outside, why are you looking inside

Manaya asked her if there's anyone outside for her

And she nodded her head ?#SumbulTouqeerKhan #SumbulTouqeer#BB16 #BiggBoss16 #SuMaan pic.twitter.com/kQQmyt1DGp — Iris Queen (@IrisQueen3) October 17, 2022

It looks like Shiv Thakare was talking about his former girlfriend. Fahmaan Khan said that the love for AryLie was organic, and he felt it was great that people adored something so beautiful. He said he would never try to stop or curtail it. Fahmaan Khan is the lead of Colors new show Dharam Patni where Swarda Thigale has been roped in as the female lead.