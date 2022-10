There is no doubt that Sumbul Touqeer has been one of the most hyped contestants of Bigg Boss 16. The Imlie actress is apparently charging a bomb to be on the show. The actress has been repeatedly told that she has to show more involvement to get noticed on the show. This was hinted by the makers, host and even her father Hasan Touqeer made an appearance to warn his daughter. There is a race between Manya Singh and her to get more footage on the show. Today, Sumbul Touqeer showed a lot more improvement than before. But again, she started crying.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer was upset with Gautam Vig and Tina Datta today. Both of them teased her saying that she has outlived her tenure on the show given her performance has been zero. She went and said this to Shalin Bhanot. The actor got into a fight with Gautam Vig and Tina Datta. While Sumbul Touqeer kept on screaming that she was grown up enough to handle her fights, she did not react that much. Sajid Khan clearly told her that she needs to make up her mind. In fact, some are even trolling her saying that she is an attention seeker.

But do you feel that Sumbul Touqeer could have taken on Gautam Vig and Tina Datta on her own? Did Shalin Bhanot happily take away all the footage from that long spat with Gautam Vig? What do you feel about the same? Take the poll and let us know...