Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer has come a long way in her journey as she started very young. Before Imlie she has done a lot of small roles reportedly. But her small appearance in this film brought her a lot of appreciation and due to that one role she bagged a lead role in Imlie. Sumbul Touqeer was seen along with in Article 15 playing the role of a teenage maid. However, that was a small role but an impactful one. Sumbul calls the film a great working experience as at first, she couldn't believe that she got an opportunity to work in the film along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Talking about Sumbul right now she is the most popular actress on television and her fans are super excited about her stint in Bigg Boss 16. She made a smashing appearance in the show with her dance performance on 's song Chaka Chak and even, de the superstar host Salman Khan danced along with him. She is the Miss Congeniality of television as she builds her rapport very quick with every person she meets and the classic examples is Gashmeer Mahajan and Fahmaan Khan. looked mighty impressed with Sumbul, while the netizens have already declared her the finalist.

Sumbul Touqeer's father too was seen on the stage who is a choreographer in Bollywood. Sumbul was pleasantly surprised with her dad's appearance on the show who continued to give the motivational speech. Sumbul is one of the youngest contestants in the show and reportedly she is the highest paid actress. The Imlie fame charged 12 lakh rupees per week to be a part of the show. Her fans are enthralled to watch her in the show and see and learn more about her real-life story. Sumbul's parents got separated when she was 6 and later he live with her ad who took utmost care of her.