Bigg Boss 16 house is getting interesting finally. There are not just petty fights but also some romance angles brewing between the contestants. Of late two couples have been forming inside the house of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma are bonding with each other. And there's also a game of jealousy happening around these couples. Last night, we saw a major fight breaking out between Gautam Vig and Shalin Bhanot over Soundarya.

Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig and Shalin Bhanot fight

In the last couple of episodes of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta bonding with each other. While Shalin confessed to liking Tina, it seems there was something brewing between Soundarya and Gautam. Last night, we saw Gautam getting mad at Shalin when he gave a peck on Soundaryas cheeks. Shalin felt that he was just doing masti but Gautam felt it was quite a cheap act on his part.

Later, we saw Shalin and Gautam being at loggerheads a little when Shalin asked if they'll not be doing such masti with each other. Shalin and Gautam weren't on talking terms for a while. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia tried talking to Gautam and Shalin. However, Gautam avoided Shalin for a while and was focused on his duties as a captain.

Check out Gautam and Shalin's fight video here:

Gautam and Shalin's fight over Soundarya

Later in the night, Shalin made Gautam talk to him finally. They both had an argument but eventually patched up. It was noted that Soundarya told Shalin that she is very comfortable with him and she doesn't know why Gautam acted up. On the other hand, Gautam revealed hearing that Soundarya is not too comfortable around him which was observed by Nimrit as well. They pointed it out. However, Soundarya interrupted Shalin and Gautam's chat later. It seems Soundarya had two different opinions as per the episode telecast.

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, it remains to be seen if Salman Khan addresses these misunderstandings or whether Bigg boss plays a googly. It's gonna be Shukravaar Ka Vaar tonight at 10.