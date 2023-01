Bigg Boss 16 is currently featuring the family week taking place. Each and every contestant's family member are coming to greet them and live with them for a while. The housemates are having the best time right now. We saw brothers, sisters, mothers and even fiance coming to greet the housemates of the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show. By next month, Bigg Boss 16 will conclude. But to get our TOP 5 or TOP 3, we need other contestants to be eliminated. And as per Khabri, there will be double eliminations happening. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shehzada trailer rules internet, Varisu beats Thunivu at box office, Sajid Khan out of Bigg Boss 16 and more

Double eliminations in Bigg Boss 16 this week?

Entertainment News has been all about Bigg Boss 16 ever since it began a couple of months ago. Bigg Boss 16 has been doing decently well on the TRP charts. Though the weekdays numbers are lower compared to the weekend number, you can't deny the fan mania of Salman Khan. And now, if the information by The Khabri is to go by, this week, we will see two contestants leaving the house. Sajid Khan and Sreejita De are said to be leaving the house this week.

Sajid Khan and Sreejita De's journey in Bigg Boss 16

Sajid Khan was the last contestant to be introduced during the premiere night of Bigg Boss 16 by Salman Khan. Fans of the show were livid to see him as a contestant and the channel and the makers were slammed left right and centre. It was The Khabri who had revealed that Sajid Khan has been given a minimum guarantee of staying inside the house of Bigg Boss 16. On the other hand, Sreejita De was eliminated on Day 13 and returned as a wildcard contestant. During the family week in Bigg Boss 16, we saw Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan entering the house. She greeted everyone warmly and called MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik as her three brothers. And just tonight, we saw Sreejita De's fiance, Michael Blohm-Pape entering the house. They kissed and hugged. AS for the eliminations, let's wait for the episode to be out for confirmation.