Bigg Boss 16 is all over the news. The contestants are creating a lot of buzz. Though there will be only one winner, it seems that many contestants of the show have already bagged a few new projects. Just yesterday, Ekta Kapoor had entered the house to cast for her upcoming film Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia managed to bag her Bollywood film. Ekta also stated that she is going to cast someone from the contestants for Naagin 7. Now, a viral post on Twitter suggests that Shalin Bhanot has also got a project by Ekta Kapoor.

Entertainment News: Shalin Bhanot to star in 's next show?

As per a post made by BiggBoss_Tak, Ekta Kapoor has reportedly picked Shalin Bhanot to be a part of her upcoming fantasy show which is based on the lines of Beauty and the Beast. The post also says that Shalin will be replacing in this one. Eisha Singh is said to be playing the female lead in this show. There is no confirmation from any of the parties as yet over this.

Check out the tweet below:

Shalin Bhanot is finalised for Ekta Kapoor's upcoming fantasy show, which is said to be along the lines of the fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast. He replaced Kushal Tandon who was earlier picked for this role however after Ekta's visit in #BiggBoss16 house, she finalized Shalin. — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 23, 2023

As Ekta Kapoor and Dibaker Banerjee entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, all the contestants gave auditions. Shalin Bhanot inacted a scene from 's film Dream Girl. Ekta seems to have liked his acting chops.

Meanwhile, it is being rumoured that Ekta is going to cast Sumbul Touqeer Khan in Naagin 7. She did not reveal the name inside the house. and many others have got lucky by entering Bigg Boss 16 house.