Yesterday, Salman Khan announced that Sreejita De is eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. She becomes the first contestant to be eliminated. From her fight with Manya Singh to her equation with Tina Datta, Sreejita left a good mark in the show. But, we are sure her fans are upset that they won't get to see her in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Well, Voot is all set to bring a show titled Bigg Buzz in which a fictional family will interact, and play games with the evicted and previous season's BB contestants.

This week will be the one who will be seen on Bigg Buzz as she has been eliminated from the show. Sreejita and Tina's friendship had become the talk of the town as before entering the show it was shown that they are good friends. However, in the house, we didn't get to see any equation between them.

While talking about Tina, Sreejita said on Bigg Buzz, "I have known her for many years so I know her real colours very well. I didn't have a very pleasant experience with her in the past because she is a very insecure person. She's always poking people."

“Even though Bigg Boss’ house was a new journey for me I did not want to be friends with her again because kisi cheez me haath daalne se aapko pata hai hath jalega to aap kyu daloge, I did not want to get involved with her but if she would have instigated I would definitely reciprocate,” she added.

Sreejita and Tina had worked together in the hit show which also aired on Colors TV.

In the house, Tina shares a great friendship with Shalin Bhanot, and now, it will be interesting to see what happens in Bigg Boss 16 after the elimination of Sreejita.