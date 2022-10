Bigg Boss season 16 has managed to grab viewers' attention with their change in theme, contestants' fights. Last week, host Salman Khan canceled the elimination round. Well, now the first-ever elimination round of Bigg Boss 16 is inching near. MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Sreejita De are Bigg Boss 16 contestants who got nominated for eviction. Netizens are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Host Salman Khan will soon be announcing the name of the first evicted contestant who will walk out of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Do you think Soundarya Sharma will break Shalin Bhanot-Gautam Vig's bond? Vote Now

Going by the social media buzz and the overall trends, Sreejita De seems to be evicted from the show. Yes, you read that right! A fan of Bigg Boss 16 shared a picture of Sreejita wherein she revealed that the actress has been evicted from the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Rakhi Sawant supports Sajid Khan says, 'Unka gunha 4 saal se...'

A fan post about eviction -

MC Stan, Tina, Shalin, and Gori seem to be safe post-Sreejita's eviction. seems to have failed to entertain the audience. A few days ago, fans of Bigg Boss 16 were upset about Shalin's post and his aggressive behaviour towards other contestants. Shalin was punished by Bigg Boss and got nominated for two weeks. He is banned from becoming captain till he is in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary's fans rally behind actress after Soundarya Sharma's nasty comment gets exposed

Advertisement

What are your thoughts about Sreejita's eviction?