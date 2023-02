Bigg Boss season 16 has been gaining a lot of popularity among the masses due to contestants' violent fights and massive arguments. The reality show is just two weeks away from the finale and the audiences have already got their top 7 contestants including Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Well, the upcoming elimination will give viewers their top 6 contestants who will be seen fighting hard for the prize money and the trophy. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Panjabi feels Mandali showed 'Sharafat' in how they did the torture task; netizens say, 'Exactly! This was literally nothing' [Read Tweets]

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit won the ticket to the finale and got herself safe from elimination for this week. Post the nomination task, mandli member Sumbul's behavior completely changed towards her friends. Sumbul started getting annoyed and her behavior surely left netizens shocked. Bigg Boss 15 former contestant Vishal Kotian took to his social media page and shared his reaction to the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16. He said that Sumbul was aware that she would be the one to get eliminated from the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 PROMO: 'Karma' say netizens as Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is reduced to tears during torture task after Archana Gautam unleashes her fury [View Tweets]

He tweeted, "#SumbulTouqueerKhan is reacting as if Mandali ke wajah se she got nominated. In fact #ShivThakare n #MCStan got nominated cos of her. Or is it her strategy in desperation to do something different and survive, Kyun usko bhi pata hai ki ab time aagaya hai. What do you think?" Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets flak while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Archana Gautam win hearts with their performance in the torture task [View Tweets]

Have a look at Vishal Kotian's tweet -

#SumbulTouqueerKhan is reacting as if Mandali ke wajah se she got nominated. In fact #ShivThakare n #MCStan got nominated cos of her

Or is it her strategy in desperation to do something different n survive

Kyun usko bhi pata hai ki ab time aagaya hai.

Wat do u think? #biggboss16 — Vishal Kotian (@Vishalkkotian) January 31, 2023

Later, Bigg Boss gave torture tasks to the contestants and divided them into two teams. MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit were in Team A, while Archana, Priyanka and Shalin were in Team B. Nimrit and Shiv decided to throw cold water with shampoo on Team B members. After standing for one hour, Team B won the task. Later, Priyanka and Archana decide to torture Team A members. Archana throws chili and haldi power in Nimrit's eyes and the latter was seen crying her heart out.