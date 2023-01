It is that time of the week again on Bigg Boss 16. The first Weekend Ka Vaar since the New Year is round the corner and there is a fear of elimination amongst the contestants. This time around, the nominated contestants who have a chance of being eliminated are Sreejita De, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta and just two men, Shalin Bhanot and Sajid Khan. Well, it will be obvious to think that since more women than men are nominated, one of the ladies only will get evicted. But we have a name that has more chances than others to say goodbye to Salman Khan and his show Bigg Boss 16. So whose journey will end this week? Read on to know... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Day 97: Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had a heated argument over nomination [Watch Video]

There has been a steady demand for Sajid Khan's eviction. However, the filmmaker has been getting decent votes from outside and also, inside the house, fans of some contestants like Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik have too been on Sajid's side. So he is definitely not one of the danger zone contestants who have the lowest votes. However, if the voting trends are to be taken into account, as per reports, it is Sreejita De who has the lowest votes and has a chance of elimination, this time, permanently. The actress had been evicted earlier in the show's second week itself, but came back as a wild card. Audience got to see some heat between her and Tina Datta which was interesting but it died out. However, this time, it seems it will be her bidding a final goodbye to the show.

Talking about other contestants, Shalin Bhanot, Tina and Archana Gautam have been giving audience a lot of fodder and Sumbul Touqeer Khan has a strong fan following. So there are high chances that their fans and Bigg Boss 16 audience will vote for them and safe zone them. So far, five contestants including Gautam Vig, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Ankit Gupta and Vikkas Manaktala have been eliminated from the show.