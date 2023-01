The TV reality show Bigg Boss 16 is in its final stages. Within two weeks, fans will get to know the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Seven contestants are in the house. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are fighting for the trophy. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has already bagged the Ticket to the Finale Week. So the battle is among the other six. As per the latest reports, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are nominated this week. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: One-liner King Ankit Gupta to Shayar Archana Gautam – List of the most unique contestants on Salman Khan's show who made latest season entertaining

Entertainment News: Bigg Boss 16 Mandali in the danger zone

As reported by BiggBoss_Tak, these three members of mandali are in the danger zone this week. A task takes place between mandali and non-mandali. Sumbul, MC and Shiv are in one group while Shalin, Archana and Priyanka are in one. The contestants have to count 9 minutes. Those who can stop at 9 or closer to the number wins. The counting has to take place whilst they are being distracted by showing fan messages and more. It seems the mandali failed to do the task. Though Shiv was close, Sumbul was far from it.

Nomination Task - Count 9 minutes Team Task - Mandali (Shiv, Stan & Sumbul) Vs Non-mandali (Priyanka, Shalin & Archana) Team-wise, Non-mandali closed to guess the 9minute. While in Mandali, only Shiv was close. Sumbul far far ahead. Thus, BB planned to gets Mandali nominated. — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 31, 2023

Since the beginning, mandali has been the strongest but it seems, as finale inches close, the group is in for some major shockers. It remains to be seen if any from these three get eliminated. Sumbul has been nominated for quite a few times but her fans have always saved her. Shiv Thakare and MC Stan enjoy a crazy fan following outside so the elimination this week is going to be very interesting.