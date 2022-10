hosted Bigg Boss 16 has started with a bang. The first episode of the controversial reality show saw housemates getting to know each other. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was named as the captain of the house and she distributed tasks to housemates. As contestants have started interacting with each other, it seems like everyone is in awe of Abdu Rozik. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Fans ship Priyanka Choudhary and Ankita Gupta's romance; some hope love triangle with Sumbul Touqeer [View Tweets]

In the upcoming episode, housemates will be seen toying the idea of doing Abdu Rozik's swayamvar. As seen in the promo, Tina Datta approaches Abdu who is seen busy with his household duties. Shiv Thakare is also seen sitting beside him.

As the trio sit together, Tina says that they will be carrying out Abdu's swayamvar. Abdu expresses his shock over the suggested idea. Tina then tries to flirt with him and asks if she can date him. She then asks Abdu, 'Can I be your girlfriend?' To which, Abdu starts blushing. Shiv leaves no chance in pulling his leg. He even asks Abdu if he finds Tina hot or not. Abdu finally gives in and calls Tina cute and the latter reciprocates his feelings.

While Tina and other housemates seem to have having fun with Abdu, it remains to be seen how the Tajikistani singer will be able to communicate with the contestants, since language is a barrier to him. It will be also interesting to see how well he will be able to perform the given tasks as well.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has broken its 15-year-old tradition of waking up housemates with the morning song. Bigg Boss also warned the housemates that the Captain of the house will be monitered 24x7 and if he catches the Captain not performing his or her duties well, the person will be immediately fired from the captaincy role.