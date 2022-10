Bigg Boss 16 has managed to gain enough attention from the audience. On social media, fans are discussing everything about the contestants of the show. Often we see Sajid Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot and other contestants trending on Twitter. Ex-contestants of the show also seem to be hooked on the latest season of Salman Khan's show. From Gauahar Khan, Kashmera Shah to Rahul Vaidya all are watching it. Recently, Rahul Vaidya shared his review of the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 and it is hilarious.

Entertainment News: Rahul Vaidya reviews Bigg Boss 16

took to his Twitter handle and wrote that after watching the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, he thought he was watching the film . A task was held yesterday wherein the house was divided into girls hostel and boys' hostel. Both teams were given different tasks to win. In the past too, Rahul Vaidya had mentioned that the way the latest season of Bigg Boss is going, it is pretty funny.

Today while Watching #BiggBoss16 I felt I was watching Hum Saath Saath hain… ? — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) October 27, 2022

Shalin tina and sumbul ka alag hi daily soap chal raha hai.. ?? just seeing episode 15. It’s hilarious.. — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) October 16, 2022

Kashmera Shah and Gauahar Khan are among the other ardent viewers of Bigg Boss 16 and they too share their opinions on the show quit often. Gauahar Khan has been the supporter of Gautam Vig for a while now. On the other hand, Kashmera gushes over Priyanka and Ankit's relationship. However, she has got Ankit's name wrong and she has called him Vinit.

