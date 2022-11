Bigg Boss 16 and Imlie fans have finally got their moment. Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore of Imlie will be entering the show tonight. It is being said that he will be staying inside the house for a few hours. The promo is out. First, we will see that Bigg Boss shows Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta what Sumbul Touqeer's father said about them during the phone call. The two will be fuming and how. Shalin Bhanot will angrily kick the table in the living room while Tina Datta will be equally angry. On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer will start feeling sick. Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and others will calm her down. Also Read - Dharam Patni: Will Fahmaan Khan tie the knot soon? This is what the Imlie hunk said [Exclusive]

Later, Bigg Boss will say that the new wild card is coming. Everyone will rush and Fahmaan Khan will be seen walking inside. Sumbul Touqeer will be in shock and later burst into tears. Their tight hug has warmed the hearts of every SuMaan fan. Take a look at the video below... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan entering the sets tonight for Dharam Patni promotions? [Report]

Imlie fans are over the moon. They have said that the entry of Fahmaan Khan looks like that of an action hero. Others have told the channel to bring him as a wild card for real. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Here's why Fahmaan Khan has NOT yet spoken in support of Imlie costar Sumbul Touqeer

Arey bhai raatbhar soyanahi hum log , I was cried like a hell❤️#SumbulTouqeerKhan#FahmaanKhan — Sahana Gowda (@Sahanag87014782) November 24, 2022

God please protect #FahmaanKhan #SumbulTouqeerKhan and their bond from all the evilness in this world ??? #SuMaan @fahmaankhan @TouqeerSumbul . May they continue to shine more and more and be successful in every task they take at hand — SuMaan (@BrilliantFrnds) November 24, 2022

#FahmaanKhan entry is not less than any action hero. He is magnificent.?? https://t.co/PKplN1fKeh — Pintu (@Pintu8390) November 24, 2022

He refused BiggBoss so many times that I don't even remember the number, he could have promote his show as other but he is going in that mad house even for 1 hr, this is called true friendship .???#SumbulTouqeerKhan #FahmaanKhan #SuMaan pic.twitter.com/H4OJbIv8Bu — AADIL QURESHI (@AadilQureshi_) November 24, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 fans will get to see the magic of the genuine friendship of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Sources told us that he has been in touch with her father who is very distressed seeing the whole obsessed lover narrative being played out by the channel.