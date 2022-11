Bigg Boss 16 has not been an easy ride for Sumbul Touqeer. The Imlie actress has found herself woefully out of place in the house. She is just 19. But the thing that has created havoc is her alleged love cum obsession with Shalin Bhanot. This has been a narrative created inside the house. Viewers have slammed Tina Datta for fanning this when it does not look to be exactly true. In the past, Salman Khan, Bigg Boss and Shekhar Suman advised Sumbul Touqeer to play alone inside the house. They advised her to maintain distance from Shalin Bhanot. But Sumbul Touqeer did not seem to pay much heed to the narrative and continued to be friends. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui roasts Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer in the most EPIC manner [View Post]

#FahmaanKhan could be entering #BiggBoss16 house today to promote his upcoming show. When asked, what he will ask #SumbulTouqueer, he said i will just say Hi, Heloo — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 23, 2022

As per The Khabri, Fahmaan Khan might enter the show tonight or tomorrow for the promotions of Dharam Patni. We know that fans are hoping for a reunion of SuMaan on the show. The Imlie jodi is much loved by all. A source told us, "He is surely going inside. It might be tomorrow or in a few days. There is no way that the channel will lose such a golden opportunity to bring Fahmaan and Sumbul together. After all, TRPs do matter." In the mean time, the Imlie star has been giving moral support to her father, Hasan Touqeer Khan.

The source told us, "Fahmaan has been in touch with Sumbul's dad. He is aware of what is happening inside. But he has to tread carefully as he too has a show with the channel." Hasan Touqeer Khan told Sumbul that one needs friends like Fahmaan in life who will stand by one in thick and thin. The actor had put up a couple of supportive posts on social media. Honestly, everyone is waiting for the reunion of Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan on Bigg Boss 16.