Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg boss 16. Sumbul has a massive fan-following, thanks to her stint on Gul Khan's Imlie. With Imlie, Sumbul rose to widespread popularity and fame. Her chemistry with co-star Fahmaan Khan was loved by one and all. They were heavily shipped together, not just as Aryan and Imlie but also as Sumbul and Fahmaan. So, it came as a huge shock for everyone when both Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan quit the show to make way for a generation leap. After which Sumbul signed up Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 and Fahmaan has been unwinding through travelling.

A couple of hours ago, after waiting for a long time, fans of Arylie and Sumaan rejoiced when Fahmaan Khan took to his Twitter handle to give a shout-out to Sumbul Touqeer Khan. He shared a selfie with Sumbul on his Twitter handle. The selfie is from the sets of Imlie. Fahmaan praised Sumbul for being herself on the Salman Khan show and called it pleasing to watch. He also said that he is missing her but asked her to not come out of the Bigg Boss 16 house so soon.

Check Fahmaan Khan's tweet here:

Cheetey being herself out there is so pleasing to watch. Yaad aa rahi hai Teri lekin araamse aana tu? @TouqeerSumbul #BB16 pic.twitter.com/4PrVtSF4PK — fahmaan khan (@fahmaankhan) October 5, 2022

During an episode on Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer were teased a lot over their chemistry and bond. Fahmaan has expressed his how special their bond is in special word. He talked about being very protective of her and caring. He also talked about how Sumbul loves to throw tantrums. But then he tries to make her understand. Sumbul is quite young in the industry, just 18 and hence, Fahmaan feels very protective towards her. Fans have been recalling his words and going gaga over the same. Sumaan fans feel that no one can understand Sumbul like Fahmaan or care for her like Fahmaan. Check out his words for Sumbul, that fans have been going gaga over for a while now:

Iske leya bahut concern h, bahut care h.. iske bahut nakre h.. jo bahut tareke se apko sambhalne h, agar ap ni sambhal pao toh aage jake ise problem ho sakte hai. bahut cheeze jo hum samajh sakte hai woh yeh ni samjh payege, isleya isse bahut nazuki se sambhalna hota h.#SuMaan — ??????? ?✨️ (@vrinshacaps) October 6, 2022

V?????BB actually showed us how she was kept like a feather by him — PURPLE (@purpjhula) October 6, 2022

Same ??. His words make so much sense now... And I'm really missing their genuine bond, missing her with her Imlie cast, how everyone loved and cared for her in RWSP ?? — Sia (@Saaij22) October 6, 2022

no one can take care of her as @Fahmaankhan did... we love u #SuMaan — Riza Nahid (@NahidRiza) October 6, 2022

Now i realized this words ??❤️❤️ — Pritee Thapa (@pritee_thapa) October 6, 2022

@fahmaan huge respect to you!! God Bless their bond forever and hamesha !!! I can clearly see through live feeds that she misses him ❤️#Sumaan — Bubbles&Cuddles (@Sush2526) October 6, 2022

On the other hand, Sumbul is grabbing headlines for her closeness with fellow Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot. The two recently denied anything brewing between them when Tina Datta probed. Fans are worried about Sumbul because of Shalin’s past.