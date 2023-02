Last night in Bigg Boss 16, we saw Sumbul Touqeer Khan getting eliminated from the house. Her eviction was announced by Karan Johar than Salman Khan. The latter was away because of her personal commitments. Salman Khan has been hosting the reality TV show since the beginning. And now, the journey has come to an end, well, almost. Now, only a week remains before the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16. Sumbul's journey on Bigg Boss 16 came to an end on Saturday. And now, Sumbul has met her friend Fahmaan Khan. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot-Shiv Thakare at war, Urvashi Dholakia escapes car accident and more

Fahmaan Khan meets Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Imlie fame duo Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have become one of the most loved TV jodis in the country. Their off-screen bond is admired by one and all. And whenever they are together, everything they do grabs headlines in Entertainment News. And today is no different. Fahmaan Khan took to his social media handle and dropped a video in which he is seen talking to the fans and then reveals that he has met Sumbul.

It doesn't seem like Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan met after so long. They get into cute banter as Fahmaan has a slip of tongue. Fahmaan reveals that he kept on saying that Sumbul should come out as a winner and even if she doesn't they'll meet soon. Sumbul gets surprised and jokes that because he manifested it, she is out so soon. Nonetheless, it was so good to see them both together.

Watch the Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan's video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahmaan Khan (@fahmaankhan)

Meanwhile, Sumbul has been giving out interviews. She will always be friends with Mandali. Sumbul revealed that she would not like to meet Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot and neither would like to be friends with them outside. Sumbul in media interaction wishes that MC Stan wins the show.