Bigg Boss 16 viewers will get to see the epic chemistry of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer. His entry inside has brought smiles on the face of the Imlie actress. Bigg Boss will introduce him as the wild card. It looks like Fahmaan Khan will spend some hours with Sumbul Touqeer Khan. This is not all. Salman Khan will be seen with Fahmaan Khan in the Galatfehmi Ki Gubbare Task. He will say that Sumbul Touqeer has a misconception that she is weaker than the rest. He says he knows she is much stronger than these people. He will have a fun banter with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

We can see that Fahmaan Khan has brought a sense of freshness in the house. The mood of the house looks light. Also, fans will get to see two handsome men in Ankit Gupta and Fahmaan Khan. Let us see who Fahmaan Khan bonds with in his short duration in the house. Fans are showering immense love on the hunk. Take a look at the reactions below...

Yesterday, the Voot app crashed as fans of Imlie logged in to watch the moment when Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer will reunite on the show. It looks like the makers will have a stretched Weekend Ka Vaar to cash in on the SuMaan craze.