Bigg Boss 16 has got its top 9 contestants. One of them is Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Currently, she is the youngest contestant in the house. She is just 19 years old and she has made a record already. She is the youngest contestant in the history of Bigg Boss to have survived the show for more than 100 days. Yes, you read that right! The Imlie actress has been nominated quite a few times, yet she has managed to be inside the house. As it is a big moment for her fans, her good friend Fahmaan Khan too is rooting for him.

Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan roots for Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Taking to his Twitter handle, Fahmaan Khan penned a sweet note for Sumbul Touqeer Khan and stated that he is proud of her. He also mentioned that she is 'Fire' and that she should win the show. If not, they will meet soon. Sumbul has a great fan following and all her fans are wanting to see her emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

Ain't that a proud moment for us all #SumbulTouqeerKhan is the youngest contestant to survive this long in the #BigBoss house. Ab aur kya hi bolein? Fire hai tu fire @TouqeerSumbul Jeet ke aana, aur nahi jeeti toh jaldi milenge ? — fahmaan khan (@fahmaankhan) January 17, 2023

All of Sumbul's fans are thanking Fahmaan Khan for his sweet words. Sumbul and Fahmaan were co-stars on Imlie and their chemistry was nothing less than fire. They were together known as Arylie and fans simply could not get over the bond that they shared. Even off-screen, Fahmaan and Sumbul are very good friends. In fact, Fahmaan even entered Bigg Boss 16 house to motivaate Sumbul when she was going through tough times. Fans simply could not stop gushing over their friendship. Some even want them to be a couple in real.