Bigg Boss 16: Who doesn't want a friend like him, Fahmaan Khan entered the show when Sumbul Touqeer needed him the most, he was the storm in the house just for a day and their chemistry created huge fireworks. And just recently Fahmaan was asked about Sumbul's game in the show to which he mentioned that she is playing super and is damn proud, " Aag laga rahi hai". And also sends a flying kiss to her. Fahmaan even declared that Sumbul will reach till finales. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer to Sidharth Shukla; contestants whose fees was revised due to their popularity on the show

OMG am dead

Officially dead ????????

That joshhhhh

"Aag laga rahi hai aag"

And that flying kissi ???????@fahmaankhan this one is the best till date #FahmaanKhan pic.twitter.com/FIcLKfKDXt — ᏢႮᎫᎪᎪ (@PujaaGhosh) December 22, 2022

FK: Sumbul will be top 3 finalist in BB?#SumbulTouqeerKhan

is No 1

De taali??

Fahmaan was blushing?❤️

Once Panditji said: Yehi pyar hai?❤️

PS: FK support is constant for Sumbul and will be forever ♾️ ?#SuMaan #FahmaanKhan #BiggBoss16 #BB16 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/TKMjVCTOdX — ARUMITA DASGUPTA (fan acc) (@Arumita_DG) December 22, 2022

Fahmaan and Sumbul have worked together in Imlie and their chemistry ran the show. They were just so perfect together that the rumours of their relationship started making rounds, but in reality, we witnessed their strong bond in the house and it is no less than love. The way he cares for her is just so special. Fahmaan said a lot to Sumbul without saying much as he knew his presence would change everything for her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer’s fees reduced by 50 percent after five weeks extension announcement due to THIS reason? [Exclusive]

Sumbul has been the soft target nowadays and they find it so easy to get away by proving her weak. Yet i am gonna believe in the friend who says otherwise. I stan the aag laga de pals here ??#SumbulTouqeerKhan #FahmaanKhanpic.twitter.com/8efkmFEyRW — ડꪖꪀ?•~ (@SanjKiDuniya) December 22, 2022

All Hail Captain Arjun?... who never lets this ship sink? Arjun?- Sumbul ko support kar raha hai... Did he just say "Sumbul ko support kar raha hai...BIWI KO?"?

?#FahmaanKhan #ArjunBijlani #SumbulTouqeerKhan pic.twitter.com/2WOnkdM31y — ????????_???? ??(??? ???) (@TorsadesPavill5) December 22, 2022

Fahmaan calls Sumbul the strongest contestant of all and slowly she is proving to be one, no matter what the girl is staying strong and nobody thought that she would even pull off till here. In fact there is a huge buzz that she is approached to play Naagin in season 7 and her fans are damn excited. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: After Tina Datta terms Sumbul Touqeer as invisible on Salman Khan's show; the Imlie actress claps back in annoying manner