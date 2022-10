Bigg Boss 16 has a star contestant in Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan. But her journey is not smooth. The actress began crying two days back on how no one takes her seriously on the show. Sumbul Touqeer said that she felt alone and out of place. Fahmaan Khan caught up with BollywoodLife for a chat. He revealed that he is watching Bigg Boss 16 for the first time because of Sumbul Touqeer Khan. He says, "I have not watched Bigg Boss in my life. I do not wish to sound arrogant but I have not had the time. This time, I am watching because of Sumbul Touqeer. I know she is feeling a bit out of place. But that is how the show is. I am sure she will soon get back her mojo." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Is Fahmaan Khan entering the show to support Sumbul Touqeer aka Imlie? Here's what we know

The fact that something could be cooking between Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer has been insinuated by some of the housemates. People have hinted that she is trying to pull off a SidNaaz. Unfazed, Fahmaan Khan gives a mature reply. He says, "Good, bad or ugly, you'll face everything in Bigg Boss. There are people for you and against you. I see a different perspective to it. Everyone has a different perspective. We are human beings, and this is inevitable. I am not annoyed with such talk. I have my own perspective on what is happening inside between Sumbul Touqeer - Shalin and the others."

When we asked him if he did do Bigg Boss in the future, he said he would perhaps consider it ten years down the line. "I do not think the makers were desperate to have me. Yes, they did approach me for the show. I am being being honest, I am not the kind of person who can sit around a house and do nothing physically. Maybe 10 years down the line, I will take up Bigg Boss. Now, I would like to scratch my brains on my craft and not on a game."