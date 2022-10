Bigg Boss 16 and Imlie fans are keenly awaiting the day when Sumbul Touqeer will get that visit from Fahmaan Khan. The handsome hunk will be seen on the show, Dharam Patni which is being bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor. The show will start soon on Colors and he will come for the promotions. Well, Sumbul Touqeer is facing criticism from all quarters for not knowing how to play the game. She has had a little too many emotional outbursts so far. Today, Manya Singh said that Sumbul Touqeer has feelings for Shalin Bhanot and one can sense jealousy when Tina Datta gets close to Shalin. Her father, Hasan Touqeer Khan came on the show and debunked this theory saying it affected the dignity of his daughter.

Now, Fahmaan Khan has broken his silence. The star took to Twitter to pen the most thoughtful and emotional note for Sumbul Touqeer. As we know, her father said that Sumbul Touqeer sees a person like her father in Fahmaan Khan. He said he has only worked with positive people so far.

A little too long to type on Twitter so here's what I think. #BB16 pic.twitter.com/OGe881qP0z — fahmaan khan (@fahmaankhan) October 20, 2022

He said that Sumbul Touqeer's behavior is the same with everyone she is comfy with. He said that the house is daunting for any introvert. He assured fans that she was a fighter and would prove herself. Fans are thrilled to see how he has come to support Sumbul Touqeer and AryLie fans. Take a look at the tweets...

We are sure TRPs will skyrocket on the day when Fahmaan Khan comes to Bigg Boss 16 to promote the show. Sumbul Touqeer and his reunion will be one for the history books!