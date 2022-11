Bigg Boss 16 fans finally got to see the chemistry of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer. The Imlie duo literally lit up the whole house as Fahmaan Khan came to stay over for a night. Sumbul Touqeer was disappointed when Fahmaan Khan had to leave. Well, he had come for the promotions of Dharam Patni. The show is starting from Monday on Colors. Fahmaan Khan also spoke to Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. In fact, Shalin Bhanot revealed that Sumbul Touqeer keeps on talking about Fahmaan Khan inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Now, Fahmaan Khan has made an endearing disclosure. Take a look at the video below... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam fans lambast Tina Datta for elitist attitude during morning anthem [Read Tweets]

Fahmaan Khan reveals Sumbul Touqeer's gift for Dharam Patni

He is seen taking out a bracelet. It seems Sumbul Touqeer wore the bracelet throughout inside the Bigg Boss 16 house as a good luck charm. Imlie co-star Mayuri Deshmukh had gifted it to her. Fahmaan Khan says she secretly kept it in his kit along with a note wishing him to rock the screen as Ravi Randhawa from Dharam Patni. Yesterday, fans could not control themselves as Fahmaan Khan entered inside and spent time with Sumbul Touqeer.

In his caption, Fahmaan Khan wrote, "Like I said I stand by everything that makes me feel. And I think the small moments in life are the ones that make you feel empowered and happy. Thankyou for this jungli." She lovingly calls him Akkadbagghe.They are also christened as #BittuKiGungun. In fact, stars like Amaal Malik, Rupali Ganguly and Arjun Bijlani also ship the jodi of SuMaan.

Fans wrote, "Plz hamesha Aryan ki tarah jese payal sambhali thi ye breslet bhi sambhal kar rakhna as a fahmaan love you soooooo much both of you love you and miss you," while someone else commented, "You guys are mind blowing and your entry h BB house was just amazing but tha moment when you leave was such a heart broken...#sumaan just love you."