Bigg Boss 16 makers had high hopes from Sumbul Touqeer. The Imlie actress is one of the highest paid on the show. But her performance has been very disappointing. She has not even shown interest in the tasks nor has she been vocal about herself. Yesterday, she lost a golden chance to take a stand for herself as she went and complained about Gautam Vig to Shalin Bhanot. The two TV hunks got into a heated argument, and Sumbul Touqeer was left alone. Now, news is out that Fahmaan Khan will be going inside the show soon to cheer up the Imlie actress.

Well, he will go inside to promote his new show, Dharam Patni. This is his project with Ekta Kapoor. Fahmaan Khan has finished shoot for the promo of the show. While he promotes the project, he will also have some words of encouragement for the Imlie star. Now, neutral audiences are not very impressed. It would have been okay if she did not get advice from her father, Hasan Touqeer Khan 15 days back. The thought that she has back-to-back people to guide her is being seen as biased. Her father said that he contacted the makers as he was concerned about the dignity of his child after people discussed her bond with Shalin Bhanot. Take a look at what people are tweeting about Fahmaan Khan here...

She is the Shamita shetty of BB16 . Shamita had her brother, boyfriend ,friend all in BB house? — Rose (@Rose11347228) October 20, 2022

Pura kandhan ko lekhar aao bhai...ithna partiality..kelna nahi hai usko toh phir ithna favourism — Valarmathi Ravisundaram (@ValarmathiRavi4) October 20, 2022

Aur kitna favor kroge. Pure khandan ko hi bulao nhi sudharne wali vo — ??????✨ (@Rutu_07) October 20, 2022

Kon kehta hai Rangu sirf apne channel ke face se bias hai? Yahan to star Plus ke face ke liye bhi chamchagiri shuru kardi — Keepin' it real (@toodlesyalll) October 20, 2022

Ye BB ka ghar kum aur Sumbul ka ghar jyada lag raha hai. Kya itna chickchik krna pehle papa ko frr dost ko. Seedha winner bana dho. Kuch bhi kar lu ye nhi sudhregi #BiggBoss16 — Đєѕ?O (@QuienSoy_2) October 20, 2022

Fixed winner loading ??? — Amanjatt (@Amanjat65097144) October 20, 2022

We can see that there is a hint of disappointment. Outside, Tina Datta's father lashed out at Hasan Touqeer Khan for degrading his daughter on national TV. Even Sajid Khan told Sumbul Touqeer that she needs to make up her mind to survive the show.