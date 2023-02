Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan is damn proud of his fire Sumbul Touqeer Khan and he is eagerly waiting for the girl to come out as the winner from the house. And even if she doesn't win the show, she is the winner for him. Fahmaan and Sumbul share a great camaraderie and we have witnessed it in their TV show Imlie but even in real life they share a crackling chemistry. And now an insider reveals that Fahmaan has planned a surprise for his girl and it is every bit special. Sumbul is a very special person in Fahmaan's life and he is leaving no stone unturned to make her feel even more special after her exit from Salman Khan's show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Netizens fear Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be evicted this week; slam Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and her hypocrisy towards former [View Tweets]

Fahmaan knows that it was a very tough survival for Sumbul and hence he is planning a small vacation for her where she can take full relaxation mode with her family. He knows how much her family means to her. Fahmaan who is extremely busy with his show Dharam Patni might also take a small break to spend time with Sumbul as he wants to listen to a lot of stories from her and what's to know if she is doing fine. He is also planning a special dinner for her where she can enjoy every favourite meal for her.

Right now Sumbul is heartbroken by her mandala after Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia chose herself above her in the ticket to the finale task and she got badly slammed by the viewers for her selfish nature. In the promos, we can see Sumbul has distanced herself from the mandali and they are extremely upset and angry with her the same. Will Sumbul be a part of mandali again? There is a huge buzz that Sumbul will be evicted this weekend ka vaar along with Shalin Bhanot.