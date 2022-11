Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan's fight has resulted in something that no one expected. Shalin has decided to take a voluntary exit from the show. Though he is still in the house and Salman Khan will have a discussion with him over Weekend Ka Vaar, he has decided that he wants to be out of the show. He is even willing to take care of the penalty clause. As a lot of drama unfolded inside the house, netizens are now empathising with Shalin Bhanot. He along with Tina Datta is trending on Twitter. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, day 47, update: Shalin Bhanot decides to take a voluntary exit and pay penalty; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary calls Shiv Thakare 'Gunda'

Entertainment News: Netizens react to Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's game in Bigg Boss 16

Shalin Bhanot in the confession room stated that Tina Datta can be the judge and decision maker of what happened as he was the one who was allegedly attacked. Later, Shalin also got upset with Tina as she played diplomatically in front of Bigg Boss. Netizens are not happy with Tina Datta too. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 promo: Shalin Bhanot amused with Tina Datta as she didn't take his side in the fight with MC Stan; says, 'Ye jo kheli hai na' [WATCH]

Check out what the fans have to say about Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta

BB is so biased man, Shalin exposed both Tina and BB team today. Them talking about a fine if he leaves while they have clearly violated the violence clause. Kaise ata hai itna confidence BB walo ko. #BigBoss16 #BB16 #BiggBoss — ~Mira~ (@euphoricstars) November 18, 2022

#ShalinBhanot - never forget and never forgive Tina Datta for the deceit, humiliation and heart break. Go, play for yourself and let that vile woman get her karma. Always remember what she did to@you and who all stood by you in your time of need - Sumbul, PCC, Ankit. — CKP (@CKP63051384) November 18, 2022

He is not at the wrong its stan who abuse him the person whi should go is stan not shalin

And tina beb u choose the wrong side he was the person who without any benifit always by ur side #ShalinBhanot should stay — kaju_taeBTSOT⁷ (@kajumeshram) November 18, 2022

Shalin is correct and he was handled that situation very calmly.

Tina is fake and dabal dholkii.#ShalinBhanot — Sandeep Sharma ?? (@TheSandySharma) November 18, 2022

Never thought would have to support someone like #ShalinBhanot and go talk against #ShivThakare ??

But it is what it is !! #BiggBoss16#BB16 #Biggboss https://t.co/tZA3S5pvLx — Aditi (Csk for life❤?). (@Aditi61287065) November 18, 2022

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is also trending on Twitter. Netizens have a mixed reaction to her outburst in Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan's fight. Some are saying that she did it right by going against MC Stan while some feel that she had nothing to do with the fight, so why scream? What is your take on today's episode? Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ira Khan gets engaged to Nupur Shikhare, Katrina Kaif gets angry with paparazzi, Salman Khan fumes in Bigg Boss 16 and more