Salman Khan was seen hosting the Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar again this time. It was reported that Salman Khan will not host the show since his contract is over. However, as per The Khabri, he won't host the show after this Weekend Ka Vaar. Well, today, Salman Khan slammed Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta again. The last week saw both Shalin and Tina locking horns and having a nasty fight. It happened right from the last Weekend Ka Vaar and heightened after the nominations for the Ticket To Finale. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 star Sumbul Touqeer Khan's fans call it 'Karma' as Tina Datta gets slammed, Chhoti Anu's biological mom causes chaos in Anupamaa

Salman Khan exposes Tina Datta on Bigg Boss 16 Weekend ka Vaar

Entertainment News has been full of updates on how Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot had been fighting it out every day on Bigg Boss 16 for the last couple of weeks. Their equation had been the talk of the town. And tonight was no different. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta were questioned by Salman Khan again. This time they were both reprimanded for all that transpired and their words in the last week. Salman revealed how Tina has been saying all the things after her nasty fight with Shalin Bhanot. Salman asked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to be careful as well, hinting that Tina has been using her. This shattered Tina and she had a very emotional breakdown. Tina asked for a voluntary exit from the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: THIS contestant races past Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to grab TOP spot, Archana Gautam makes re-entry on most popular contestants list

Shiv Thakare exposes Shalin Bhanot in Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar

So, it all started when Tina Datta told Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that Shalin Bhanot had contacted her to play together. It was said that Tina was talking about their common friend that Shalin claimed to be her manager. Later, Shalin was seen talking to Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan. Shiv said that he contacted him, Sajid Khan and others too. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Tina Datta in trouble, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta's SHOCKING future prediction and more - Here's what to expect

Netizens react to the big expose

Shalin and Tina have been exposed by Shiv and Salman feel fans. They yet feel that Shalin and Tina were both fake in the episode as well. Check out the tweets here:

The fact that people INSIDE the house as well can spot how fake #ShalinBhanot is.. is just sick!!

It's high time #ShalinBhanot needs to go get a life instead!! ?#WeekendKaVaar #TinaDatta #PriyankaChacharChoudhary #BiggBoss16 — Joshna (@Joshhhh1501) January 21, 2023

Hats off to Salman, mannnnn!!!!!! How can he deal with such an idiot person like #ShalinBhanot, sach m for the first time I do agree with Sajid, Steroid ka overdose ki vajah se mentally unstable hogya h ye#WeekendKaVaar#BBQueenPriyanka — Aashi Gupta??? (@Diversityyyyyy) January 21, 2023

In the next episode, Ekta Kapoor will select an actress for her project with Dibakar Bannerjee. It is being said that she has cast Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for the same.