Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan won an award at the Lokmat Digital Creators Award last night. He was dressed in a black jacket with a cape sleeve with distressed denims. The rapper did a rap of his new song for the paparazzi at the entrance. This was his first red carpet after his huge win on Bigg Boss 16. Fans noticed that the jacket worn by MC Stan was the one gifted by him by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. He wore it inside the house too. MC Stan has said that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is like an elder sister to him. People are impressed seeing that the bond of Mandali is super even out of the show.

As per news on YouTube, members of the Mandali have gifted expensive stuff to MC Stan after his win. It seems Salman Khan gave him a platinum bracelet while Abdu Rozik has gifted a Chopard watch worth Rs six lakh. Shiv Thakare has got him shoes worth Rs 60,000 from a top brand. We do not know how much of it is true but the bond is close. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia told reporters that the rapper is busy with his tour. She said that he might be missing from the parties but all of them are in touch and meet in private. Fans found it very wholesome that he wore the jacket gifted by Nimrit....

Wow #MCStan ne nimrit ki jacket pahni love u bro#NimritKaurAhluwalia — avika yaduvanshi (@YaduvanshiAvika) February 23, 2023

priyanka and others: stan toh haath me hi nahi aa raha, baat hi nahi hui farah mam ki party ke baad nimrit calls stan: *picks up on first ring* ??

(also he wore the the drape jacket given by nimrit to awards night?) #NimritAhluwalia #MCStan #HaqSeMandali #SumbulTouqeerKhan — ・: ˢᵘᵐᵇʸᵃ :・ (@jungIibilli) February 22, 2023

#mcstan is wearing the jacket his sister #NimritKaurAhluwalia gifted him. He gave her so much respect and love by wearing that jacket. What a sweet guy! #stanrit #BiggBoss #biggboss16 — Nimrit Fandom (@NimritFandom2) February 22, 2023

I'm seriously so amazed to see Stan wearing the jacket gifted by nimrit for an award function...this is wholesome bro!#StanRit ❤️‍?#MCStan #NimritKaurAhluwalia — Sumaiya。♡ (@DurrrRahoo) February 22, 2023

After being closed for two months, MC Stan began opening up on the show. He surely brought in a new flavour to Bigg Boss 16. He definitely took his time to make friends but his bonds were loyal and strong. This is the reason why Mandali got love from people.