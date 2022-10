It was descent day for Bigg Boss 16 contestants inside the house. It can be seen that housemates have been trying to build a connection with one another to keep them going with the game. Among all the housemates, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankita Gupta's chemistry has left a mark on viewers, who are now shipping for their romance. Moreover, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has also managed to impress the audience with her fearless attitude and some are even hoping to see a love triangle between Priyanka, Ankita and Sumbul. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, Abdu Rozik and more; check out which contestants made their mark on first day

On the first day inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, Priyanka and Ankita made their presence felt. The two have worked together in popular TV show Udaariyaan and their onscreen chemistry is already a hit with the audience. They were seen taking care of after each other and their sweet gestures made fans wanting to see more of them as a couple. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Day 1, Live Updates: Bigg Boss confronts Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De-Tina Datta

In the morning, Priyanka and Ankit had a sweet chat and even hugged each other. Later, the two were seen eating in the same plate and their fans have flooded the social media with their adorable pictures. Fans have already monikered them with #PriyAnkit. It seems like their popularity has worked wonders for them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam won Miss Bikini India title before turning into a politician [View Pics]

On the other hand, Sumbul showed a glimpse of her strong personality and took a stand for MC Stan and tried to resolve the issue between the latter and Gautam Vig. She even cracked up the audience with her sense of humour and fans have already started rooting for her.

Take a look.

i know no one will support him but if anybody start supporting him just think about those girls who did not think about their career and voice their voice against him for the sake of other girls #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #AnkitGupta #PriyAnkit — Kriti? (@kriti3010) October 2, 2022

#AnkitGupta when asked about his and #PriyankaChaharChoudhary 's relationship status, "bohot clear hai... usko future chahiye aur mujhe chahiye hi nahi"??‍♀️

I'm like Bigg Boss PLEEEEEAAASEEEEEEEEEE dono kitne pyaare hai matt khelo yaaaaaarrrrr!!!??‍♀️#priyankit? #BiggBoss16 #BB16 — Shivangi Gupta (@iamshivangi10) October 2, 2022

the way sumbul taking right stand for mc stan & tried to solve the fight between him and gautam.?? seedhi baath no faltu bakwas.

__#SumbulTouqeerKhan • #bb16 • #biggboss16

pic.twitter.com/avKWf66Wdr — ⚘ (@vibesthetiic) October 2, 2022

Im looking forward to Priyanka, Tina, Ankit & Sumbul. I don’t know who I’ll end up liking or connecting with but for now these 4 intrigue me.. #BB16 #BiggBoss — sabs (@sinfullysabs) October 1, 2022

I m so excited for this season. I see sumbul, Ankit & Priyanka as a actor who get script & they perform in it...we all love them due to their character. I pray to god that they can't think about their image but come as strong as Hina Khan & Rubina #biggboss16 — Anjali Agarwal (@Lovealways3186) October 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek will be seen hosting a show Bigg Buzz, where he will be seen grilling the evicted contestants of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by .