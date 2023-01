Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan has been facing criticism ever since he made an entry in the show due to him being Metoo accused. And now we witnessed Farah Khan entering the show to extend all her support to her brother. The video of Farah Khan breaking down while meeting her brother Sajid is making their fans emotional, while the viewers and netizens strongly slam Farah and are calling her fake for supporting her 'molester' brother termed by the internet. Farah is slammed for not showing her brother Sajid Khan his mistakes and the way he behaves with everyone especially Sumbul Touqeer and Abdu Rozik in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Day 101: Farah Khan enters BB house; says, 'Shiv, Abdu, Stan teen bhai aur mil gaye mujhe' [Watch Video]

Take a look at the massive slamming Farah Khan is facing for allegedly being fake and supporting Sajid Khan in the show.

All drama. This is the sister who disowned Sajid Khan when he was accused in #MeToo. https://t.co/KMOR8LCauv — Sharmistha Goswami (@SharmisthaGos) January 9, 2023

I hope Farah puts some sense in sajids head and asks him to stop bullying sumbul n abdu all the time. He's a contestant and not a Gyan guru in the house. @TheFarahKhan @SimplySajidK @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV — PD (@PD18822705) January 9, 2023

#FarahKhan lipapoti kare #SajidKhan ka vyavhar has been disgusting to all women and has a horrid entitled attitiude. #ArchanaGuatam ko galat bata diya gaya, kaam na karne pad uski personal space mein jake Shiv Nimrit ne kapde tak phenke, uska gadda kheencha. #biggboss16 Fraudiya — सिंघ (@SS_nowsays) January 9, 2023

She needed to tell her brother to stop bullying people and not justify it by saying that he is treating SUMBUL AS HIS IWN AND THEREFORE HE SAY WHATEVER HE WANT TAUQEER SAHIB DESERVES A HUGE APOLOGY SHAME ON SAJID KHAN — Badekarmaa (@badekarmaa) January 9, 2023

Farah Kahn is seen staying in the house along with other inmates and she will also be a part of nominations where she will have to nominate the contestants on behave of her brother Sajid Khan along with Priyanka's brother and Shiv Thakare's mom.