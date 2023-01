In the last episode of Shukrawar Ka War, Farah Khan entered the show instead of host Salman Khan. She spoke about the important issues in the house that gained a lot of attention last week. The filmmaker also bashed Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar for bullying Shalin Bhanot for his mental illness. Farah called out Priyanka and said that when she entered the show, she was a heroine, but now she is a vamp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Poll: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Shiv Thakare — Who do you think is the real IKKA of the house? VOTE NOW

Moreover, Farah schooled Tina for her behavior in the house and called her the 'rani' of Bigg Boss season 16. Farah crowned Tina as the 'mastermind' of the house title and also argued with her. On the other hand, Priyanka and Tina did not agree with Farah's statement and denied the allegations. Well, this led to a huge drama between Farah and Priyanka, Tina. Farah even warned Tina that she would walk out of the show if Tina continues her talk. But, Tina tries to prove her point and Farah walks out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

On the other hand, even slammed Shalin as she tried to open his eyes and said that he needs to give a befitting reply to Tina and Priyanka as they bully him. She said, Tuje kya hogya hai.. man kar raha hai andar aake 2-4 maru tuje, ye log bully kar rahe hai toh kyu le raha hai.. vapas dena'. Well, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shehzada actor Kartik Aryan will be seen promoting his upcoming film alongside . He will perform some romantic scenes with the contestants and entertain the audineces.