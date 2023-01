Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan will be seen hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar as Salman Khan will be unavailable due to other extremely important professional commitments. The promo of Farah Khan is out where she is seen bashing the girls Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam for mocking Shalin Bhanot. But this bashing of Farah hasn't gone down well with the netizens, and they are bashing Farah and calling her biased. Many are claiming that she has no right to speak to Priyanka this way as her brother Sajid Khan was a part of the mandali and she can never go against them.

Take a look at how strongly Farah Khan is facing backlash for bashing Priyanka and Archana.

Farah Khan is bashing Priyanka unnecessarily like seriously what she has done. The way makers are supporting mandali god done with this show. Today Farah khan has lost all her respect she is just so irritating!! #PriyankaChaharChoudhary

I can't see my pri like this!!

Wtf Farah Khan bashed priyanka n tina ?????? without any reason.

This show Is fully bashed supporting mandali gang .

Farah Khan said to Priyanka - "Aapka ek bubble tha jo sacchai ke liye khadi rehti hai, wo aaj poot gaya" But from janta's POV she is still doing great in the show, taking stand for right and not letting any negativity around.#PriyankaChaharChoudhary | #PriyAnkit | #BiggBoss16

Sajid Khan ka kaam krne aaye hai sayad

Mandali ne jo Priyanka ke saath kiya o nhi dekhta hai

Sajid Khan ka kaam krne aaye hai sayad

Mandali ne jo Priyanka ke saath kiya o nhi dekhta hai

???? shalin bhanot doodh ka dhola h kya#Payari Priyanka ??#FarahKhan #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #BiggBoss16

The buzz is that Tina Datta has been evicted from the house and Shalin Bhanot cannot stop shedding his happy tears. Clearly, the eviction if Tina Datta has left netizens amused and they are claiming of never watching the show again.