Bigg Boss 16: Farah Kahn made a sensational entry in the show, and she has been making headlines with her statements. From calling Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and of the house, to claim that she has got three brothers in Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and . Now the latest promo shows her having a conversation with Tian Datta where she happens to reveal how her mom has become a star after she fought with Shalin's mother in the show and this leaves both Tina and Shalin shocked. Will Shalin and Tina step back after learning about this fight between their parents?

Watch the video of revealing to Tina about her mom's fight with Shalin's mother on the show

Meanwhile, Farah also takes a dig at Shalin Bhanot and tells Tina that she behaves much nicer with Maahim- the dog of the house compared to Shalin. Farah Kahn's entry has up the boredom of the show. Farah also meets Sumbul Touqeer like an elder sister and explains to her that he behaves the same with her as well and shouldn't take anything at heart.

Talking about Shalin and Tina's parents' fight, we witnessed how Tina's mom was defending her daughter for creating a love angle with Shalin. Tina's mom is seen alleging that Shalin talks about Tina on her back tow huh tells her even Tina does the same, Tina's mom also indulges in an argument with MC Stan's mom on khakhra comment. Ever since Tina's mom made an appearance on the second time on the show, netizens claim that Tina is a carbon copy of her mother. Salman Khan in the weekend ka Vaar gave an earful to Tina for playing games with Shalin and creating a fake love angle. Shalin is extremely disappointed with Tina and is even seen talking about the same with Priyanka in the house.