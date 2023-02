Bigg Boss 16: Arshi Khan who was a prominent part of Bigg Boss seasons has took to her Twitter and revealed the name of the winner and to no one's surprise its Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The actress shared the picture of Priyanka holding the new horse shaped diamond studded trophy and declared that she is the winner for her. While there are many who are rooting for Shiv Thakare and this fight between Shiv and Priyanka has proved that they will definitely be in top 2. Priyanka and Shiv have come out as the strongest contestants among all. Apart form Arshi Khan there are many members in the industry who are rooting for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's win.

Three trends running simultaneously .. For me

PRIYANKA OWNS TROPHY pic.twitter.com/WGrFmDvXjj — Arshi Khan (@Arshikofficial_) February 6, 2023

While Priyanka's army has been rooting for her to win the trophy there are talks that she will only win the title due to being channel's face and the makers are even worried about being alleged of bias after PCC win over Shiv Thakare. Well, it's just a week left for the finale and fans cannot wait to see the deserving contestant win the show. Meanwhile it will be interesting to see who will be in Top 3, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, or MC Stan.

In the latest promo we witnessed Shiv Thakare facing harsh questions of media where he was told that he hasn't been playing game ever since 's exit. Sajid was the main member of the mandali and has his exit actually affected Shiv's game?