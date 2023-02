Bigg Boss 16 has got its top six finalists. Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are now fighting for the trophy. Everyone is giving their 100 percent whether be it in fights or tasks. The last Weekend Ka Vaar was a heavy one as took classes of almost every contestant. Shalin Bhanot was asked if Shiv Thakare was a 'bully' and he answered affirmatively. This led to a fight between them. We conducted a poll asking readers and Bigg Boss 16 fans whether they feel Shiv Thakare is a 'bully'. The results are out. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Shiv Thakare gets MIGHTY MEAN with Shalin Bhanot; Nimrit Kaur calls Archana Gautam 'bail budhi' in ration task [WATCH VIDEO]

Did Shiv Thakare bully Shalin Bhanot?

As we write this story, many feel that Shiv Thakare is not at all a bully. But there are many who also feel otherwise. 46 percent of the audience feel that he is a bully while 56 percent of the audience voted for a no. Shiv Thakare is among the strongest contestants in the house. He and his mandali stood by Shalin Bhanot when he was going through a rough patch, however, they also joked about how 'fake' he is being inside the house. After Shalin Bhanot called him a bully, Shiv Thakare asked him to not sit with him and keep his distance. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan feels BAD for Shiv Thakare over his eye injury; Kamya Punjabi heaps praises on evicted contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Even today, an argument of sorts will take place between Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot. During the ration task, contestants will have to rate housemates as per their involvement in the house. Shiv will pick Shalin Bhanot for the last spot. Shalin will also choose Shiv for a spot that he does not agree with. Shiv will then say that he has always had his opinions and that is why he has reached finale.

