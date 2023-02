Three days and Bigg Boss 16 winner will be announced. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot are the top five contestants of the show who are fighting to be the ultimate ruler. Only of them would pick the trophy but what next? Well, some of the contestants have already bagged their new projects. Like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen in Love, Sex, Dhoka 2. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is said to have bagged a film with Salman Khan and more. Rumours have it that Shiv Thakare has been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Will this come true with Rohit Shetty's entry in Bigg Boss 16 house? Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: From flash mobs to hoardings - Here's how MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and more contestants' fans are rooting for their victory

Bigg Boss 16: in the house

Bigg Boss 16: in the house

In today's episode, we will see Rohit Shetty making a dhamakedar entry in Bigg Boss 16 house. He breaks a glass to enter the garden area of the house. Naturally, he has come to announce season thirteen of Khatron Ke Khiladi. One wonders though whether he will offer the show to any of the top contestants. For a long time, it is being said that Shiv may go to Khatron Ke Khiladi. It has been his dream too to be a part of such reality shows so one wonders if he will get the next show.

Going by trailer, one can say that Rohit Shetty will make the contestants do some tasks inside the house. Is this the audition round? May be or may not.

Well we had told you that we can expect the announcements of new TV shows happening in the finale week of Bigg Boss 16. The finale day will take place on February 12 when will announce the winner of the house. Everyone has fingers crossed and are rooting for their favourites with all the hearts.