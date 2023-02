Bigg Boss 16 finalists and winner enjoyed a great evening with Farah Khan. There was a huge party held for everyone. Archana Gautam has shared a number of videos for the same. In one of the videos, we can see her dance with Fahmaan Khan. The Dharam Patni actor and she danced their hearts out to the beats of Besharam Rang. Archana Gautam is looking sexy in a black gown while he wore a pair of pants and shirt. Fans of Sumbul Touqeer had different reactions on the same. Take a look at the video... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Post Salman Khan's reality show, Tina Datta to make a comeback on TV with Mere Apne; deets here

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has shared a video with Abdu Rozik. Fans commented, "Ohh please bhaya mujai tho yeh archna bilkul bhi achi nahi lagtii iss nai mere sumsum ki insult kiyii thee I just hate her," while someone else said, "Jo insan ko insan nhi smjhti khud finalist ho gyi to evicted logo k sath khadi nhi hoti aisi cheap mentality wali aurat fahmmy se dur hi rhe to achha he." Fans pinpointed how Archana Gautam spoke badly about Sumbul Touqeer Khan even in the grand finale. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary talks about Dunki; REVEALS Salman Khan told her to go and meet Shah Rukh Khan, 'I am thankful...'

Sumbul Touqeer Khan just missed the final berth by an inch. But people started appreciating the actress towards the end of the show. Archana Gautam has earned a number of followers after the show. Farah Khan told Archana Gautam that her friends are huge fans of the Bigg Boss 16 finalist. Fahmaan Khan also had a whale of a time at the do. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan and sister Farah Khan throw BB after party; MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and others join