A lot has happened over the week inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and it is finally time for to step in and address things that housemates aren't aware about. On Friday Ka Vaar, the Dabangg Khan will be seen schooling Archana Gautam who accused the makers of the reality show of stealing her designer clothes. Shalin Bhanot will also face the wrath of Salman over his behaviour.

In the promo, Archana can be seen getting ready for the Friday Ka Vaar. She wants to look good on the show and is seen looking for her designer clothes. But she looks baffled and shocked when she doesn't find her outfits.

Archana complains about her missing clothes to housemates and says that she had three bags in her vanity van. Ankit tells her that the show's team has sent her clothes and they have been told that there's nothing missing as such.

But Archana doesn't listen. She goes on to accuse the makers of stealing her clothes and also says mean things about the show. As Salman steps in, he schools Archana for her behaviour and tells her that in what company she lives with but the show's team isn't the one of those people who will be interested in stealing her clothes.

Archana can be seen leaning her head down in shame. Her face is seen painted like a joker with tears falling down from her eyes. While Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer and Archana Gautam are currently nominated for this week's elimination, it remains to be seen who walks out of the Bigg Boss 16 house this weekend.