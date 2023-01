Bigg Boss 16's Weekend Ka Vaar concluded a couple of hours ago. It was an interesting Weekend Ka Vaar where an elimination took place, casting for a movie was done and we saw some tasks as well. Soundarya Sharma was eliminated by the housemates. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary announced the decision for the same. Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Bannerjee had joined the housemates as they came to cast one of the contestants in their film. Salman Khan also played one task wherein he made contestants name someone who has done a list of paaps (sins). Priyanka was one of the few who genuinely won hearts. Check it out below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Netizens term Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as a 'fixed winner' as Salman Khan expresses his desire to work with her

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary giving it back to Shalin Bhanot

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot had turned friends inside the house of Bigg Boss 16 for the time being. The actress and the actor called each other Sakhis. However, Priyanka did not like that Shalin disrespects women. She has been taking a firm stand against Shalin. Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 16 was no different. She gave the label of the snake to Shalin and when Shalin wanted to give it to her as well, Priyanka gave it back. Entertainment News is all about PCC in Bigg Boss 16. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: Ex contestant Sreejita De picks her top 3 contestants; leaves fans surprised by choosing THIS person on number one

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's performance with Shiv Thakare

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's performance with Shiv Thakare in which she played Paro and he played Rudra was a surprise. It seems they played Sanaya Irani and Aashish Sharma's characters from Rangrasiya. They were very good in that scene. Even Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Bannerjee agreed. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Fans laud Salman Khan and Shiv Thakare for exposing Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot; cringe about their overacting [View Tweets]

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary cheering on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was cast by Ekta and Dibakar for Love Sex and Dhokha 2. Priyanka was seen cheering on her. Usually, Priyanka and Nimrit don't see eye to eye. However, Priyanka went and hugged Nimrit. Even when they were going to sleep and Nimrit, Archana Gautam and Priyanka were talking, she expressed her happiness about Nimrit bagging a project.

Look at #PriyankaChaharChoudhary's reaction when NKA got the movie, she also said 'I am very happy for you.' She also got everyone to dance for her. ❤️ Her heart. > pic.twitter.com/xS9xZX95dZ — A ?? (Sid ⭐) - Done with BB ? (@TheBiggBossGirl) January 22, 2023

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary taking a stand for her friend Tina

When Shalin Bhanot said that Tina Datta helped him to move ahead in the show and Tina returned the ladder, Shalin was seen getting worked up. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took a stand for Tina Datta after the same.

Salman Khan telling Priyanka he has something for her

Just as the episode of Bigg Boss 16 began, Salman Khan played a small task in which he made the contestants give the title of doing XYZ paap in the house. When Priyanka came to list her name, Salman Khan told her that he has something for her when she comes out. Later, we saw Archana Gautam and Priyanka discussing the same. It seems PCC has landed a film with Salman.

Watch the videos of Priyanka and Salman Khan here:

she’s is so happy that salman has something for her which could be a movie she wants to scream ???#priyankachaharchoudhary #priyankit #PriyankaPaltaan #BBQueenPriyanka pic.twitter.com/qIfJTW0Mle — Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (@VivekCh79500929) January 22, 2023

Ekta Kapoor's little talk with Priyanka while leaving

A video of Ekta Kapoor meeting Priyanka Chahar Choudhary while leaving has gone viral. It seems the TV Czarina said something to her. Netizens feel she said that she'll call the Udaariyaan actress after the show. Earlier, Ekta had said that she has found her Naagin 7 lead. Is that Priyanka? Well, only time will tell.

Watch the video of Priyanka and Ekta here:

One thing is for sure, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is ruling the roost inside the house of Bigg Boss 16. She has an immense fan following known as Priyanka's Paltan who have been her strong supporters her throughout her journey.