Bigg Boss 16 has been a super duper season for the makers. The TRPs are now above 2. After a couple of lacklustre seasons no one had huge hopes. But this current lot has delivered the goods to keep it engaging and entertainment. Bigg Boss is also playing with the housemates. Take a look at some factors that made it totally different from previous seasons....

Sumbul Touqeer's dad on Weekend Ka Vaar and PTA meetings

This was the most shocking part of Bigg Boss 16. Touqeer Khan the father of Sumbul came on a Saturday and blasted Tina Datta - Shalin Bhanot on national TV. He bashed the fake love and obsession angle that Sumbul Touqeer was dealing with on the show. Later, the makers also called the parents of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Viewers had never seen something of this sort on the show.

No morning song for housemates

This time the Bigg Boss 16 house is like a school or academy. There is an early morning drill where everyone has to sing Hum Hai Bigg Boss Ke Vaasi...Many fans are missing the crazy dances on the morning songs.

Extreme shortage of ration

While Archana Gautam might be impressing many housemates with her excellent cooking skills, the fact is that food has been hard to come by for the housemates. From lack of basic milk for chaai to selling aata for one lakh points, the makers made them value food and how.

Presence of Maheen

The presence of the cute Saint Bernand Maheen has been welcomed by viewers. The pet has been entertaining the housemates and giving us moments too. With TRPs doing really well, the makers have no intention of sending Maheen away soon. We love Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot's bond with the adorable canine.

Re-entry of contestants

Fans have been surprised with how left the show for a while, re-entered and again took a voluntary exit. Even left as he had pending assignments. In earlier seasons, Bigg Boss was quite strict about this.

Elimination by housemates

Bigg Boss left the elimination of and Soundarya Sharma in the hands of housemates. People are shocked to see this. Ankit Gupta was one of the most loved contestants of the season. This has been slammed as unfair.