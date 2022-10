Bigg Boss 16 started just a couple of days ago and is already grabbing everyone’s attention. Many famous TV celebs like Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, and others are a part of the show. Gauahar Khan, who had won Bigg Boss season 7, already feels that the trophy should be given to THIS contestant, and no, it’s not a TV celeb, but social media star and singer Abdu Rozik. Gauahar took to Twitter to share what she feels but was trolled by the fans of other contestants. Check out the actress’ tweet below… Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig's go-to friend in Salman Khan's reality show is Sumbul Touqeer; here's why [Exclusive]

Can we pls give the trophy of bb16 to abdu rozik pls !!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ #bb16 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 2, 2022