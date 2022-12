Bigg Boss 16 is among the top five shows on the TRP charts. The show hosted by has managed to live up to the expectations of the audience to a certain degree. Fights and drama rule Bigg Bos 16 house and the audience love to watch all of it. Not just the audience, but even ex-contestants are hooked to the show. Gauahar Khan surely is. This season has some big names like , Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, , Shiv Thakare and others in the race to win the trophy. Among all, Gauahar Khan finds Shiv Thakare the most entertaining one. Also Read - TV TRP week 47: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin struggles to hold numero uno position; Anupamaa remains unshaken [FULL LIST]

Entertainment News: Gauahar Khan has only good things Shiv Thakare and Soundarya Sharma

Taking to her Twitter handle, Gauahar Khan made a series of tweets sharing her opinion on some of the contestants. She finds Shiv Thakare very entertaining. Gauahar is also a strong supporter of Soundarya Sharma. She finds her very sensible. In yesterday's task, a lot of people picked Soundarya Sharma and threw mud water at her thinking that the nasty statements shown on screen were made by her. However, it turned out to be all false. Gauahar Khan feels that Soundarya Sharma is not following anyone's footsteps and she is the real deal.

Check out her tweets below:

Jitne tohamatein soundarya pe lagaye gaye , im sooooooo glad 90 percent were all proven false , in the keechadh task ! She’s the real deal . Gives it back when required, explains as a friend when needed , not following anyone’s footsteps . Love it ! #bb16 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 3, 2022

Earlier, Gauahar Khan had lauded Soundarya Sharma for being a real friend and letting Archana Gautam know that she went wrong when she commented on Sumbul Touqeer Khan's looks.

Not just Gauahar Khan, even Manu Punjabi rooted for Shiv Thakare. Recently, BB16 TRP KING SHIV is trending on Twitter.