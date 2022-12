Bigg Boss 16: Ever since Shalin Bhanot didn't press the buzzer for Tina Datta and let her exit from the show, fans have been slamming Shalin and claiming that he has been exposed. But recently again in the show after Shalin pressed the buzzer for Tina Datta's sentry and lost the prize money of the entire house he is still targeted by many. While others are sympathising with him and call out Bigg Boss for playing this dirty game with him.

He is so fake, my god! He thought @iamTinaDatta is gone forever & so immediately he started playing his game by fixing his connection with housemates.. even with srijita, he was flirting & having fun with whom #TinaDatta had a bad equation! #ShalinBhanotExposed #BB16 #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/zOezZZ67Gj — Sinthia (@sinthia1712) December 11, 2022

Gauahar Khan too strongly came out in support of Shalin and reminded Tian that how clearly she was nodding her head in No and made it visible to Shalin that she doesn't want to stay in the house and leave. So now why is the blame game happening? She lashed out at Tina for the same.

Didn’t Tina clearly nod her head n tell shalin don’t press ???? Or did I see something extra ??? Does anyone have a clip of that ??? Bechara shalin phas gaya . This buzzer thing was tricky — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 11, 2022

Will #TinaDatta? have an answer for this?

Sorry, but yaha #ShalinBhanotExposed se zyada #TinaDattaExposed hui. I really liked Tina till yesterday's episode. Her bonds are also of convenience #BB16 #BiggBoss16 https://t.co/HWkDUpLjQy — nayandeep rakshit (@NayandipRakshit) December 12, 2022

While many viewers feel that just because Shalin is now getting close to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and , Bigg Boss has started targeting him as well. And ever since Tina had made her entry in the show she has been arguing with Shalin that he cheated her and his game has been exposed and Shalin is roaming clueless in the house.