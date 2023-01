Bigg Boss 16 saw the elimination of Soundarya Sharma last night. The housemates said that she was most invisible in the house in the week gone by. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare were the two who said that Soundarya Sharma deserved to be out. The Udaariyaan actress said that she would like to see Shalin Bhanot out of the show but she cannot deny that the whole Weekend Ka Vaar was driven by Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. Shiv Thakare said that Soundarya Sharma has been very quiet of late inside the house. The model and actress was also upset because of the constant slut-shaming going on in Salman Khan's show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan get into a brawl during ticket to finale; argue over not being fair with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Now, Gauahar Khan and Kamya Panjabi have called out the housemates. They said that involvement does not only mean having a fake love angle on the show. They said that Soundarya Sharma did a lot more than the others. Gauahar Khan also asked if Priyanka Chahar Choudhary thinks that less women around means lesser competition. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: From Salman Khan's hint to cheering on Nimirit Kaur Ahluwalia – here's how Priyanka Chahar Choudhary won hearts in Weekend Ka Vaar

Priyanka drove this decision, to get Soundarya out , I wonder if lesser women around means lesser competition. I do not agree at all with shiv n Priyanka . Soundarya was stronger than most in there ! #bb16 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 22, 2023

Just by having relationship issues u don’t become involved in a show . Soundarya has been most involved in everything. She stood out as an individual. The housemates r so wrong in how they perceive involvement! #bb16 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 22, 2023

Kamya Panjabi has also called out this decision. She said that Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's love story was the fakest most disrespectful one in the history of the game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma slams Tina Datta; says, 'She has slut-shamed every woman in the house' [Exclusive]

Faking a relationship since day one n has been only about it through out the show is not call being involved in the show… not at all #BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV

The most disrespectful, boring n fake love story in the history of bb #Saundarya u deserved to stay for sure! — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 22, 2023

We can see that these celebs are not impressed with the decision to save Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. What do you think about these two? Let us know with your comments!